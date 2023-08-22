Voters can get replacements for spoilt ballots- ZEC

Nomthandazo Masuku,

IN the event that a voter makes an error at the polling station, they are permitted to obtain a fresh ballot paper.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) in a statement, has given guidelines for getting new ballot paper.

“If a voter makes a mistake when marking the ballot, he or she must fold this particular Ballot Paper, return it to the Presiding officer, and ask for a Replacement Ballot Paper.

In addition, double lines must be put across the spoiled ballot paper, and the presiding officer must write the term canceled,” read the statement.

“The Presiding Officer draws double lines across the ballot paper and writes the word Cancelled” on the ballot as well as on the counterfoil.”