Voters start checking their details at polling stations

A voter is assisted to check his name on the voters' roll #Busipolling station #VictoriaFalls

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

PROSPECTIVE voters can now visit polling stations to check their names on the voters’ roll after the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) availed the document at every polling station this morning.

The voters’ roll is polling station based.

A news crew observed this morning in Victoria Falls that presiding officers already had the voters’ rolls which was ready for access by prospective voters.

People had not started visiting the polling stations to check on their names as they had just been made available, according to information given to the Chronicle.

Some polling officers had been stationed to assist voters check for their names and the document was expected to be displayed for people to check on their own.

Zec has since finalised the deployment of polling officers and materials across the country ahead of tomorrow’s voting exercise where citizens will choose the next President, members of the National Assembly and councillors.

Government has since declared Wednesday a public holiday to allow citizens to exercise their right to participate in the election.

The Public Service Commission also followed up by declaring today a half day for civil servants so they can prepare to travel to various places where they are registered to vote.

Most polling stations, either tents pitched at open spaces or at schools and other facilities, were ready with polling officers on the ground.

In an interview, Zec Matabeleland North provincial elections officer Mr Richard Sibanda said the electoral body strives to ensure that all voters are aware of whether their names appear on the roll and are aware of their polling stations ahead of the voting day.

“The purpose is to make sure the electorate accesses the voters’ roll today to check their names and where they are voting from,” said Mr Sibanda.

Following the delimitation exercise by Zec, some polling stations were either merged or further divided while some voters were migrated from their traditional polling places.

People have over the months been encouraged to check whether they are registered and their polling stations online.

Mr Sibanda said Zec tries as much as possible to update citizens and make all necessary information available.

He said Zec is working on signage to provide direction to polling stations.

Meanwhile, a news crew observed political party election agents removing campaign posters for their candidates from within the 300-metre reach of the polling stations in line with elections requirements stipulating that such material should be removed a day before the elections.