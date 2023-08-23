Breaking News
Voting commences in Matabeleland North province

The Chronicle

Vusumuzi Dube, Online  News Editor

 Voting in Matabeleland North province started this morning without any glitches, with all polling stations opening at 7am.

In an interview, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Matabeleland North Provincial elections officer, Mr Richard Sibanda, said the process was smooth sailing thus far.

“Our province consists of seven districts, and all have confirmed that every material was dispatched by last night. All our polling stations commenced at 7am. So far, we have not received any report of any polling station that might have opened after 7am.

“However, we have noted that in a number of our polling Stations the voter turn out has been low and we believe people are still on their way coming to the polling stations, remember we are so much based in the rural areas where people have to travel a bit of a distance to get to their polling stations hence the queues might increase as time goes by,” said Mr Sibanda.

