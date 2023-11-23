Voting for 2023 premier soccer league fans’ favourite player opens online

Innocent Kurira,[email protected]

THE Premier Soccer League (PSL) has opened voting for the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fans’ choice award.

Local football fans have been given the opportunity to choose their own best player through an online platform.

“Who has been the most outstanding player this season? Visit www.castlelager.co.zw and vote for this year’s FANS’ CHOICE AWARD. Voting closes on 28 November 2023. The winner will be announced at the Castle Soccer Stars Awards next week,” the PSL announced.

The award was introduced last year, with Herentals midfielder Tino Benza winning the award.-@innocentskizoe