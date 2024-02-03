Voting going on peacefully during By Elections

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

The Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency By Election in Bulawayo is going smoothly with no incidence of violence since polling stations were opened at 7AM.

In Pelandaba-Tshabalala, Zanu-PF is represented by Cde Joseph Tshuma, who is facing CCC’s Moreblessing Tembo and Abraham Nkomo of Democratic Opposition Party.

Gogo Martha Chinhoyi who spoke after casting her vote at Sizane High School said the voting process went on smoothly without incident.

“I was the first person to cast my vote. I am so happy and I voted for my candidate,” said Gogo Chinhoyi

Today’s by-elections in six constituencies, including Bulawayo’s Pelandaba-Tshabalala are being conducted to fill the vacant National Assembly seats for Chegutu West, Goromonzi South, Mkoba North, Seke and Zvimba East.

The lead-up to the by-elections has been marred by the chaos in the CCC party, which saw 23 of its candidates being barred from contesting after a dispute over their nomination. Among those disqualified are Mr Gift Ostallos Siziva, the former MP for Pelandaba-Tshabalala, Mr Amos Chibaya, the former leader of the opposition in Parliament and MP for Mkoba North and Mr Stephen Chagwiza, the former MP for Goromonzi South.

As a result of the CCC debacle, five Zanu-PF candidates have been declared duly elected without contest. ZEC has printed 230 400 ballot papers for the remaining National Assembly seat, which has 215 932 registered voters. The commission has also printed 144 000 ballot papers for the local authorities.