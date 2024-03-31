Voting opens for 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards

Showbiz Writer

Anticipation is building as viewers across Africa are being invited to cast their votes for the 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), shaping the destiny of esteemed nominees set to be honoured at a glamorous ceremony in May.

Charity Njanji, head of corporate affairs and public relations for MultiChoice Zimbabwe, announced that the list of nominees for the prestigious awards has been unveiled, marking the commencement of the voting phase which will run until April 28.

“We are thrilled to reveal the nominees and delighted to acknowledge the adjudicators’ recognition of the exceptional quality of entries this year,” said Njanji.

“The calibre of talent showcased reflects the rich diversity and boundless creativity within African cinema and television, and we eagerly anticipate celebrating these achievements at this year’s awards ceremony.”

Entries for the AMVCA were accepted from January 15 to February 14, encompassing works exhibited or broadcasted publicly between December 1, 2022, and December 31, 2023.

This year’s edition introduces changes to the performance awards, which now distinguish between best actor and best actress in leading or supporting roles. The awards roster has expanded to include 27 categories, comprising 16 non-voting categories, nine audience voting categories, and two recognition awards: the Lifetime Achievement and Trailblazer awards. The non-voting categories will be determined by the AMVCA panel of judges, led by acclaimed filmmaker Femi Odugbemi.

Njanji emphasised, “The voting window is now open until April 28, granting viewers the opportunity to rally behind and acknowledge the exceptional talent showcased throughout the year. Casting your votes is facilitated through the Africa Magic website.”

The 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is presented by Africa Magic in collaboration with Amstel Malta as the primary sponsor, supported by additional sponsors including Pepsi, Promasidor, and Martell, alongside Tecno, Verve, QuickTeller, Tiger Beer, MTN, and Indomie. The awards ceremony is scheduled for May 11, to be broadcast live across all Africa Magic Channels on DStv.

Below is full list of nominees:

BEST DIGITAL CONTENT

Adebola Adeyela (Lizzy Jay) (National Treasure)

Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi) x2 (Medical Negligence and

Copyright Infringement)

Elozonam Ogbolu, Lina idoko and Jemima Osunde (Hello Neighbour)

Maryam Apaokagi-Greene (The Boyfriend)

BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE (WEST AFRICA)

Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)

Jagun Jagun (Femi Adebayo)

Ijogbon (Kunle Afolayan)

Orisa (Odunlade Adekola)

Nana Akoto (Kwabena Gyansah)

BEST SHORT FILM

T’egbon T’aburo

Broken Mask

Eighteenth Year

Man and Masquerades

A Place Called Forward

BEST SCRIPTED M-NET ORIGINAL

Slum King

Half Open Window

Itura

The Passenger

Magic Room

BEST UNSCRIPTED M-NET ORIGINAL

What Will People Say

The Irabors’ Forever After

Nwuyee Bekee (Foreign Wives)

Date My Family Zambia

Royal Qlique (Season 2)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Demola Adeyemi

Bolanle Austin Peters, Ituen Basi, Folake Coker and Clement Effanga

Lola Awe

Bunmi Demilola Fashina

Daniel Obasi

BEST INDIGENOUS M-NET ORIGINAL

The Passenger

Nana Akoto

Apo

Irora Iya

Love Transfusion (Kiapo Cha Damu)

BEST MOVIE

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti

Breath of Life

Over The Bridge

Blood Vessel

A Tribe Called Judah

The Black Book

MAMI WATA

BEST WRITING MOVIE

Breath of Life (BB Sasore)

Over The Bridge (Tosin Otudeko)

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Tunde Babalola)

Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Adebayo Tijani)

Afamefuna (Anyanwu Sandra Adaora)

A Tribe Called Judah (Olufunke Ayotunde Akindele, Collins Okoh and Akinlabi Ishola)

Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)

BEST MAKEUP

Francesca Otaigbe (Over the Bridge)

Campbell Precious (Mami Wata)

Hadizat Gambo (Mojisola)

Hakeem Onilogbo (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)

Feyisayo Oyebisi (A Tribe Called Judah)

BEST WRITING TV SERIES

Skinny Girl in Transit (Season 7)

Wura (Season 2)

Visa on Arrival

MTV Shuga Naija

Volume

Masquerades of Aniedo

Slum King

BEST ART DIRECTION

Blood Vessel (Victor Akpan)

Over The Bridge (Abisola Omolade)

Breath of Life (Okechukwu Frost Nwankwo, Kelechi Odu)

The Black Book (Pat Nebo and Chima Temple)

Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Tunji Afolayan)

Mami Wata (C.J Fiery Obasi)

Omen (Eve Martin)

BEST LEAD ACTOR

Wale Ojo (Breath of Life)

Stan Nze (Afamefuna)

Marc Zinga (Omen)

Gideon Okeke (Egun)

Daniel Ezekiel (Blood Vessel)

Richard Mofe-Damijo (The Black Book)

Lateef Adedimeji (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)

Gabriel Afolayan (This is Lagos)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Alexx Ekubo

Ademola Adedoyin

Ibrahim Yekini

Greg Ojefua

Timini Egbuson

Levi Chikere

Ropo Ewenla

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

MAMI WATA

Blood Vessel

Over The Bridge

Breath of Life

Jagun Jagun (The Warrior)

Ijogbon (Chaos)

Omen

BEST DIRECTOR

Moses Inwang

Adebayo Tijani And Tope Adebayo

Bb Sasore

Johnscott Enah

C.J Fiery Obasi

Kayode Kasum

Tolu Ajayi

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)

Lobola, A Bride’s True Price?

Empalikino (Forgiveness)

The Water Manifesto: Osun (Water for Gold)

Sowing Hope

BEST EDITING

Chuka Ejorh And Onyekachi Banjo

Holmes Awa

Alex Kamau And Victor Obok

Dayo Nathaniel

Antonio Ribeiro

Nathan Delannoy

Best Indigenous Language (East Africa)

Where the River Divides

Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)

Wandongwa

Nakupenda

Itifaki

Best Indigenous Language (South Africa)

Service To Heart

Uncle Limbani

Motshameko O Kotsi

BEST SCRIPTED SERIES

Volume

Wura (Season 2)

Slum King

Itura

Chronicles

BEST UNSCRIPTED SERIES

LOL NAIJA (SEASON 1)

NIGHTLIFE IN LASGIDI

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF LAGOS (SEASON 2)

GH QUEENS (SEASON 2)

MUTALE MWANZA UNSCRIPTED (SEASON 1)

BEST SOUND DESIGN

Ava Momoh (Over the Bridge)

Daniel Pellerin and Amin Bhatia (Kipkemboi)

Grey Jones Ossai x2 (Breathe of Life and Blood Vessel)

Samy Bardet (Mami Wata)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Ajoke Silva (Over the Bridge)

Fathia Balogun (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)

Bimbo Akintola (The Black Book)

Genoveva Umeh (Breath of Life)

Eliane Umuhire (Omen)

Tana Adelana (Ijogbon – Chaos)

Ejiro Onojaife (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)

BEST LEAD ACTRESS

Segilola Ogidan (Over the Bridge)

Lucie Debay (Omen)

Omowunmi Dada (Asiri Ade)

Ireti Doyle (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)

Adaobi Dibor (Blood Vessel)

Evelyne Ily (Mami Wata)

Kehinde Bankole (Adire)

Funke Akindele (A Tribe Called Judah)

BEST MULTICHOICE TALENT FACTORY

Grown

Her Dark Past

Somewhere in Kole

Full Time Husband

The 11th Commandment

Mfumukazi