Voting opens for 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards
Anticipation is building as viewers across Africa are being invited to cast their votes for the 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), shaping the destiny of esteemed nominees set to be honoured at a glamorous ceremony in May.
Charity Njanji, head of corporate affairs and public relations for MultiChoice Zimbabwe, announced that the list of nominees for the prestigious awards has been unveiled, marking the commencement of the voting phase which will run until April 28.
“We are thrilled to reveal the nominees and delighted to acknowledge the adjudicators’ recognition of the exceptional quality of entries this year,” said Njanji.
“The calibre of talent showcased reflects the rich diversity and boundless creativity within African cinema and television, and we eagerly anticipate celebrating these achievements at this year’s awards ceremony.”
Entries for the AMVCA were accepted from January 15 to February 14, encompassing works exhibited or broadcasted publicly between December 1, 2022, and December 31, 2023.
This year’s edition introduces changes to the performance awards, which now distinguish between best actor and best actress in leading or supporting roles. The awards roster has expanded to include 27 categories, comprising 16 non-voting categories, nine audience voting categories, and two recognition awards: the Lifetime Achievement and Trailblazer awards. The non-voting categories will be determined by the AMVCA panel of judges, led by acclaimed filmmaker Femi Odugbemi.
Njanji emphasised, “The voting window is now open until April 28, granting viewers the opportunity to rally behind and acknowledge the exceptional talent showcased throughout the year. Casting your votes is facilitated through the Africa Magic website.”
The 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is presented by Africa Magic in collaboration with Amstel Malta as the primary sponsor, supported by additional sponsors including Pepsi, Promasidor, and Martell, alongside Tecno, Verve, QuickTeller, Tiger Beer, MTN, and Indomie. The awards ceremony is scheduled for May 11, to be broadcast live across all Africa Magic Channels on DStv.
Below is full list of nominees:
BEST DIGITAL CONTENT
Adebola Adeyela (Lizzy Jay) (National Treasure)
Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi) x2 (Medical Negligence and
Copyright Infringement)
Elozonam Ogbolu, Lina idoko and Jemima Osunde (Hello Neighbour)
Maryam Apaokagi-Greene (The Boyfriend)
BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE (WEST AFRICA)
Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)
Jagun Jagun (Femi Adebayo)
Ijogbon (Kunle Afolayan)
Orisa (Odunlade Adekola)
Nana Akoto (Kwabena Gyansah)
BEST SHORT FILM
T’egbon T’aburo
Broken Mask
Eighteenth Year
Man and Masquerades
A Place Called Forward
BEST SCRIPTED M-NET ORIGINAL
Slum King
Half Open Window
Itura
The Passenger
Magic Room
BEST UNSCRIPTED M-NET ORIGINAL
What Will People Say
The Irabors’ Forever After
Nwuyee Bekee (Foreign Wives)
Date My Family Zambia
Royal Qlique (Season 2)
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Demola Adeyemi
Bolanle Austin Peters, Ituen Basi, Folake Coker and Clement Effanga
Lola Awe
Bunmi Demilola Fashina
Daniel Obasi
BEST INDIGENOUS M-NET ORIGINAL
The Passenger
Nana Akoto
Apo
Irora Iya
Love Transfusion (Kiapo Cha Damu)
BEST MOVIE
Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti
Breath of Life
Over The Bridge
Blood Vessel
A Tribe Called Judah
The Black Book
MAMI WATA
BEST WRITING MOVIE
Breath of Life (BB Sasore)
Over The Bridge (Tosin Otudeko)
Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Tunde Babalola)
Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Adebayo Tijani)
Afamefuna (Anyanwu Sandra Adaora)
A Tribe Called Judah (Olufunke Ayotunde Akindele, Collins Okoh and Akinlabi Ishola)
Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)
BEST MAKEUP
Francesca Otaigbe (Over the Bridge)
Campbell Precious (Mami Wata)
Hadizat Gambo (Mojisola)
Hakeem Onilogbo (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)
Feyisayo Oyebisi (A Tribe Called Judah)
BEST WRITING TV SERIES
Skinny Girl in Transit (Season 7)
Wura (Season 2)
Visa on Arrival
MTV Shuga Naija
Volume
Masquerades of Aniedo
Slum King
BEST ART DIRECTION
Blood Vessel (Victor Akpan)
Over The Bridge (Abisola Omolade)
Breath of Life (Okechukwu Frost Nwankwo, Kelechi Odu)
The Black Book (Pat Nebo and Chima Temple)
Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Tunji Afolayan)
Mami Wata (C.J Fiery Obasi)
Omen (Eve Martin)
BEST LEAD ACTOR
Wale Ojo (Breath of Life)
Stan Nze (Afamefuna)
Marc Zinga (Omen)
Gideon Okeke (Egun)
Daniel Ezekiel (Blood Vessel)
Richard Mofe-Damijo (The Black Book)
Lateef Adedimeji (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)
Gabriel Afolayan (This is Lagos)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Alexx Ekubo
Ademola Adedoyin
Ibrahim Yekini
Greg Ojefua
Timini Egbuson
Levi Chikere
Ropo Ewenla
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
MAMI WATA
Blood Vessel
Over The Bridge
Breath of Life
Jagun Jagun (The Warrior)
Ijogbon (Chaos)
Omen
BEST DIRECTOR
Moses Inwang
Adebayo Tijani And Tope Adebayo
Bb Sasore
Johnscott Enah
C.J Fiery Obasi
Kayode Kasum
Tolu Ajayi
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)
Lobola, A Bride’s True Price?
Empalikino (Forgiveness)
The Water Manifesto: Osun (Water for Gold)
Sowing Hope
BEST EDITING
Chuka Ejorh And Onyekachi Banjo
Holmes Awa
Alex Kamau And Victor Obok
Dayo Nathaniel
Antonio Ribeiro
Nathan Delannoy
Best Indigenous Language (East Africa)
Where the River Divides
Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)
Wandongwa
Nakupenda
Itifaki
Best Indigenous Language (South Africa)
Service To Heart
Uncle Limbani
Motshameko O Kotsi
BEST SCRIPTED SERIES
Volume
Wura (Season 2)
Slum King
Itura
Chronicles
BEST UNSCRIPTED SERIES
LOL NAIJA (SEASON 1)
NIGHTLIFE IN LASGIDI
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF LAGOS (SEASON 2)
GH QUEENS (SEASON 2)
MUTALE MWANZA UNSCRIPTED (SEASON 1)
BEST SOUND DESIGN
Ava Momoh (Over the Bridge)
Daniel Pellerin and Amin Bhatia (Kipkemboi)
Grey Jones Ossai x2 (Breathe of Life and Blood Vessel)
Samy Bardet (Mami Wata)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Ajoke Silva (Over the Bridge)
Fathia Balogun (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)
Bimbo Akintola (The Black Book)
Genoveva Umeh (Breath of Life)
Eliane Umuhire (Omen)
Tana Adelana (Ijogbon – Chaos)
Ejiro Onojaife (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)
BEST LEAD ACTRESS
Segilola Ogidan (Over the Bridge)
Lucie Debay (Omen)
Omowunmi Dada (Asiri Ade)
Ireti Doyle (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)
Adaobi Dibor (Blood Vessel)
Evelyne Ily (Mami Wata)
Kehinde Bankole (Adire)
Funke Akindele (A Tribe Called Judah)
BEST MULTICHOICE TALENT FACTORY
Grown
Her Dark Past
Somewhere in Kole
Full Time Husband
The 11th Commandment
Mfumukazi
