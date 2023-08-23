Voting progresses smoothly in Masvingo

Online Reporter

MASVINGO Deputy Elections Officer, Mr Maxwell Ncube said elections in Masvingo’s 7 districts are going on well despite network challenges in some areas.

He said as at midday, no cases of violence had been recorded to the Provincial Command Centre.

Polling Stations are yet to update on the latest number of people who have voted so far in the province.

In Masvingo Urban, all polling stations opened at exactly 7 am.

According to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Masvingo is one of the provinces where all polling stations opened at 7 am.