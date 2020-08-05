VP Chiwenga appointed new Minister of Health

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga as the new Health and Child Care Minister with immediate effect.

The post fell vacant following the sacking of Dr Obadiah Moyo who is facing criminal charges over a procurement deal for medical supplies.

On Monday, the President also appointed Air Commodore Jasper Chimedza as the new permanent secretary in the Health Ministry to replace Dr Agnes Mahomva who was reassigned to be the Chief Coordinator, National Response to Covid-19 pandemic in the office of the President and Cabinet in May.

In a statement yesterday, the Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda said VP Chiwenga’s appointment to the Health Ministry was with immediate effect.

“In terms of Section 99 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No 20) Act 2013, His Excellency the President, Cde E D Mnangagwa, has appointed Honourable Vice-President Dr CDGN Chiwenga as Ministry of Health and Child Care,” he said.

Dr Sibanda said in making the appointment, President Mnangagwa noted the urgent need to stabilise, restructure and reform the national health delivery system so that it is able to cope with challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, and ensure the quick turn-around in the country’s health care.

On Monday while announcing Air Commodore Chimedza appointment as the new Health Ministry permanent secretary, Dr Sibanda said he brings with him a wealth of experience to the ministry in particular and to the health services sector in general and is expected to refocus the nation’s health delivery services in order to enhance innovation, integrity, transparence, efficiency, and vibrant stakeholder participation as the country fights the war against Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Gibson Mhlanga was the acting permanent secretary following Dr Mahomva’s departure while the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology, Professor Amon Murwira has been the acting Health and Child Care Minister following Dr Moyo’s dismissal.

Dr Moyo is facing charges of corruption and criminal abuse office over his role in the murky US$60 million deal with medical supplier Drax International.

He was released on $50 000 bail plus a surety of the title deeds for his wife’s house in Eastlea, and is awaiting trial.

Dr Moyo becomes the second Minister to be fired from the current Cabinet, after former Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Prisca Mupfumira, who was shown the exit in August 2019 facing charges of criminal abuse of abuse. — @mashnets