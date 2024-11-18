VP Chiwenga arrives in Victoria Falls for inaugural Zimbabwe-Zambia (Zim-Zam) Energy Projects Summit

Leonard Ncube [email protected]

VICE President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has arrived in Victoria Falls to officiate at the inaugural Zimbabwe-Zambia (Zim-Zam) Energy Projects Summit.

He will be the guest of honour.



Dr Chiwenga was welcomed at the Victoria Falls Airport by Energy and Power Development Minister Edgar Moyo.

At the venue, he was welcomed by Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo, Permanent Secretary for Matabeleland North Ms Sithandiwe Ncube, Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority chief executive Mr Eddington Mazambani, other dignitaries and host hotel management.



Over 300 local and foreign delegates drawn from a cross-section of the energy sector, financial institutions, regulators, power utilities and Government departments are attending the meeting which started with a welcome reception on Sunday and will end Wednesday.

The summit is running under the theme “Powering Zimbabwe and Zambia’s Sustainable Energy Future: Unlocking Opportunities in Renewables, Grid Modernisation and Energy Access.”

It seeks to take stock of challenges and opportunities in the energy sector, as well as provide an opportunity for both countries to unlock value and potential through cooperation with partners and financiers.

The gathering comes at a time when both nations are strategically prioritising renewable energy, such as solar and wind, as alternative energy sources that can offer resilience against climate-related disruption.

Since morning, discussions have been around a wide range of areas including blended financing, grid expansion, and regional integration.