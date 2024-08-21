VP Chiwenga attends India-Africa Business Conclave, calls for deepened ties

Online Writer

VICE President Dr Constantino Chiwenga today attended the inaugural session of the 19th edition of the CII India – Africa Business Conclave in New Delhi, India.



In his address to the gathering, Dr Chiwenga spoke of the shared goals and history between Africa and India, stating that these commonalities must serve as a foundation for enhanced collaboration between the two regions.



“Africa and India have vibrant young populations, expanding economies, and an unmatched level of resilience,” Dr. Chiwenga noted. “It is these shared attributes that provide a solid basis for us to deepen our partnership and unlock the immense potential that exists between our nations.”



The Vice President’s attendance at the high-profile business conclave underscores Zimbabwe’s commitment to strengthening economic and diplomatic ties with India, a key strategic partner for the African continent.



CII India – Africa Business Conclave is a premier platform that brings together senior government officials, business leaders, and other stakeholders to explore new avenues for trade, investment, and economic cooperation between India and the African continent.



The conclave is expected to feature discussions on a wide range of topics, including infrastructure development, agribusiness, healthcare, and the digital economy.