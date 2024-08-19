VP Chiwenga attends India-Africa Business Conclave in New Delhi

Online writer

New Delhi, India (August 20, 2024) – Zimbabwe’s Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga is in the Indian capital this week to attend the 19th edition of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) India-Africa Business Conclave.

The three-day event, which runs from August 20-22, is an opportunity for African countries and India to exchange business ideas and forge new partnerships. VP Chiwenga is the Guest of Honour at the high-level gathering.

There are longstanding ties between Zimbabwe and India, and the conclave is expected to deepen economic cooperation between the two countries. The conclave provides a platform to explore mutually beneficial trade and investment opportunities.

Indian government officials and business leaders are joining their African counterparts at the event to discuss key sectors for collaboration, including agriculture, infrastructure, healthcare, and technology. The conclave features panel discussions, networking sessions, and deal-signing ceremonies.

The India-Africa Business Conclave is CII’s flagship initiative to promote trade and investment flows between India and the African continent. This year’s edition is expected to draw senior policymakers, CEOs, and industry experts from over 30 African nations