VP Chiwenga commissions IDH in Kwekwe

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga, who is also Minister of Health and Child Care, yesterday commissioned an Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) constructed by the Kwekwe City Council using devolution funds.

Council used about $16 million in Government funding to convert the derelict Garandichauya Beerhall into an infectious disease hospital, the first of its kind in the district.

Kwekwe council resolved to convert the beerhall, constructed in the mid-70s, into an IDH which is expected to admit not only Covid-19 patients but tuberculosis patients amongst other infectious diseases.

Before the development, the district has been operating without an isolation centre and the centre, with a capacity of admitting 25 patients, is expected to play a key role in the fight against the global pandemic.

In his address, VP Chiwenga said the decision by the local authority to use devolution funds to ensure that the city has an infectious diseases hospital was worth emulating.

“I am pleased with this Government development which is worth emulating and replicating in all provinces as we strive to contain the spread of the pandemic and other infectious diseases.

By so doing, I have no doubt that such medical infrastructural developments will contribute significantly to the attainment of an empowered upper middle-income society by 2030 as enunciated by the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces, His Excellency Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa,” said VP Chiwenga.

He reiterated that Government remains committed to fighting Covid-19 and devolution was one way to ensure that communities are well equipped in the fight.

“Allow me to reiterate that the Government of Zimbabwe is more than committed to fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and save every life possible. This project was wholly funded by the Government of Zimbabwe using devolution funds.

I would like to commend the able leadership of Midlands Provincial Taskforce that saw it fit for the Kwekwe community to benefit from the construction of this infectious disease hospital, the first in Kwekwe,” said VP Chiwenga.

He commended Kwekwe City Council for its role in spearheading the construction of the IDH adding that while Government plays a leading role, all Government departments are there to compliment the efforts.

“Let me hasten to recognise the financial and human capital that I am reliably informed you (Kwekwe City) contributed towards this noble project. We all have a collective responsibility to improve the quality of life for our people through construction of infrastructural facilities,” he said.

Kwekwe City Council used about $6 million from its own coffers to compliment the devolution funds during construction.

The local authority made a resolution in 2019 to convert the once popular beerhall, which was lying idle, into an IDH as the district did not have any isolation centre to cater for Covid-19 positive patients.

Since 2019, a total of $16,9 million in devolution funds and nearly $6,2 million from council coffers has been channelled towards the refurbishment exercise, purchase of equipment, solar system installation and procurement of motor bikes for staffers.

The facility has the capacity to admit five children, seven males, nine females and four people in the recovery ward bringing the total to 25.

The local authority also converted another derelict beerhall, in Mbizo 16 into a clinic.

Speaking at the same occasion, Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Senator Larry Mavima said the province has made huge strides in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have seen the completion of escalated Covid-19 care unit at Gweru Provincial Hospital courtesy of Government and support from Unki Mines, we refurbished IDH in Gweru City through devolution and support from MIMOSA Mines as well as convert male wards at Kwekwe General and Gokwe South District Hospitals into Covid-19 wards using devolution funds,” said Sen Mavima.

Through devolution and support from Mimosa, Government also completed a private ward in Zvishavane and constructed Hwata Clinic in Chirumhanzu wholly funded by the Government through devolution.