VP Chiwenga congratulates First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa

The First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa feeds Sibusiso Ncube of Sibantubanye Primary School during the launch of the Amai Mnangagwa school feeding programme at McKeurtan Primary School in Bulawayo in this file pic

VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga has congratulated First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa following the conferment of an honorary PhD (Honoris Causa) degree on her by the prestigious GD Goenka University of India in recognition of her great philanthropic works.

In recognition of her sterling and exemplary contribution to the field of women and girl child upliftment, the university saw it fit to award her with the Degree of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) (Honoris Causa).

According to the citation by the university, the First Lady, Dr Mnangagwa was honoured as founder and patron of Angel of Hope Foundation for vigorously spearheading philanthropic work, spreading its outreach to the most marginalised communities and advocating for their inclusion and integration into the mainstream of society.

In a statement, VP Chiwenga who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care, said it through the ingenuity of the First Lady that, among her other achievements, most women have been screened for and saved from dire consequences of cervical cancer.

“The nation is proud to share this milestone achievement with Amai and family in deserved recognition for her sterling and selfless efforts to raise the standards of marginalised communities. It is through the ingenuity of the First Lady that, among her other achievements, most women have been screened for and saved from dire consequences of cervical cancer, in addition to her motherly advocacy for protecting children and respect for human rights,” he said.

“We wish to convey hearty congratulations to His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa, the First Lady, Her Excellency Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa and family, following the conferment of a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) (Honoris Causa) degree by GD Goenka University of India in recognition of her great philanthropic works.”

During the Ordinary session of the 23rd General Assembly of the Organisation of African First Ladies For Development (OAFLAD) held in Niger, July 2019, Dr Mnangagwa was elected Vice President of OAFLAD to crown her for her outstanding work which has been recognised and acknowledged beyond the country’s borders.

The First Lady launched the National Human Papillomavirus Vaccination, an anti-cancer programme expected to benefit over 800 000 girls aged between 10 and 14. She has also been providing accessible and free cervical, breast and prostate cancer screening through her mobile clinic screening programme.

Dr Mnangagwa has received accolades from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and other stakeholders for her keen interest in embracing issues bedevilling adolescents by way of interactive sessions on a countrywide schools’ programme discussing issues around child abuse, early marriages, teen pregnancies, drug abuse and school dropouts.