VP Chiwenga headlines Inaugural Research for Sustainable Industrialisation and Economic Development Indaba

Rutendo Nyeve,Online Reporter

VICE President General (rtd) Constantino Chiwenga is set to grace the Research Council of Zimbabwe (RCZ)’s inaugural Research for Sustainable Industrialisation and Economic Development Indaba at the on going ZITF on

Wednesday afternoon where he is set to give the key note address.

Being held under the theme: ‘Research for Sustainable Industrialisation and Economic Development, the high-profile research indaba aims to bridge cutting-edge research with national economic priorities featuring presentations, panel discussions and keynote addresses by leading policymakers, researchers, and international dignitaries.

Presentations on critical projects such as the Mining Reagents Initiative, High Energy Lithium Battery Project will provide feedback which underscores Government’s commitment to research-driven industrialisation.

The indaba will also feature a panel discussion of experts on innovation solutions.

The Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Ambassador Zhou Ding and Vice President Chiwenga are expected to give the keynote addresses.

With participation from various ministries, international partners and the academia, the Indaba is set to outline actionable strategies for sustainable growth.