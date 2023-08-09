VP Chiwenga implores electorate to vote for ED

Zanu-PF Vice-President and Second Secretary Dr Constantino Chiwenga greets party supporters on his arrival at Mataga Business Centre for a rally yesterday. — Picture: Mukudzei Chingwere

Patrick Chitumba, [email protected]

THE Second Republic is seized with creating an enabling environment for people to succeed in their economic activities and citizens should be ready to play their part in developing the economy, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga said yesterday.

Addressing scores of Zanu-PF supporters during a rally at Mataga Growth Point in Mberengwa East Constituency, the Vice-President said President Mnangagwa has taken it upon himself to complete the liberation struggle assignments by delivering economic development to locals.

He said there are a number of life-changing projects that were delivered by the Second Republic in the last five years and implored the electorate to vote for President Mnangagwa on August 23.

“As Second Republic, we want to make sure that every village gets at least a solar-powered borehole. Here is Mberengwa East Constituency, we have already pegged 41 boreholes to be drilled over and above what you already have,” said VP Chiwenga.

“Government now has 80 borehole drilling rigs and we are still buying more so that we can have them stationed in every district to scale up on this programme. Once that is done, we know that there won’t be hunger and poverty.”

VP Chiwenga said under the Second Republic, no one and no place should be left behind in terms of development.

“What we will then encourage each other is that people must roll up their sleeves, do away with laziness, and gear up for work. For us to beat poverty and hunger, our roads must be worked on,” he said.

“Here in this area, Government is seized with attending to several roads including the Mberengwa to West Nicholson which then connects to the main road to Beitbridge-Bulawayo highway.”

VP Chiwenga said some of the roads that are being rehabilitated in the district include the Mberengwa Centre-Mnene Mission-Mataga road.

“We have also worked on the Mataga to Ngungumbane to Zvishavane road, and we also want to expedite the construction of the Mwenezi Bridge,” he said.

VP Chiwenga noted that some people lost their mining equipment after it was seized by authorities following a lithium rush at Sandawana Mine.

More than 5 000 artisanal miners and fortune seekers last year descended on Sandawana Mine in Mberengwa in search of lithium.

VP Chiwenga assured those who were affected that they will get their equipment back.

“I am aware that last year there was a lithium rush here at Sandawana Mine, we know some people even came and started collecting money from you, claiming that they are organising you into mining units, we are aware of this,” said VP Chiwenga.

“It will not die a natural death, we will address the issue, and going forward you should work together with the local leadership and the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development.”

VP Chiwenga said the Midlands province is endowed with a number of high-value minerals. He said Government is in the process of scaling up frameworks to make sure the province recoups the best possible value from these minerals.

He said under the Second Republic, several mines in the province such as Murowa Diamonds, Mimosa Mining Company, Zimasco and Unki embarked on expansion projects.

He also spoke about impending economic spin-offs that will accrue from the Manhize Iron and Steel plant, and called on locals to play their part in this development.

VP Chiwenga also decried a practice by some major mining houses that destroy the environment and roads, saying it will soon become a thing of the past after President Mnangagwa directed the relevant ministries to address the issue.

“I am told that there are trucks and earth-moving equipment coming from mines that are destroying roads. My word on this is that this is an issue that the President has taken a position on,” he said.

“Three weeks ago, we attended an infrastructure and transport summit in Victoria Falls. Part of the discussion there was that mining companies should assist in servicing the roads that they are also using.”

VP Chiwenga said Government is exploring ways on how these mining companies, working with the Ministries of Transport and Mines can work together to address the issue.

Zanu PF parliamentary candidate for Mberengwa East Cde Tasara Hungwe said Zanu PF is poised for victory thanks to the Second Republic’s developmental work.

“Government has embarked on several economic enabling activities aimed at improving people’s lives. Here we have benefited schools, hospitals, irrigation schemes, and roads among other projects,” said Cde Hungwe.

“Here in Mberengwa East Constituency it’s a foregone conclusion, we are romping to victory, the populace knows the party that brings development to the people.” — @pchitumba1