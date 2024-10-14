VP Chiwenga in Vic Falls for procurement conference

Mukudzei Chingwere in Victoria Falls

VICE President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has arrived in Victoria Falls where he is scheduled to officially open the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe’s (PRAZ) 4th Annual Public Procurement Conference.



He was welcomed by Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Richard Moyo, among other senior Government officials.

Over 500 delegates, both local and foreign, are in the resort city for the two-day conference, which ends tomorrow.



VP Chiwenga would engage with delegates and share key insights on Government policy and strategies aimed at weeding out corruption and inefficiencies in state procurement as part of broader macro-economic measures to sustain rapid economic growth towards an empowered upper-middle income economy as envisioned by President Mnangagwa.

More to follow…