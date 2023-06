Online Reporter

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has arrived at Chief Gezani’s homestead in Gezani, Chiredzi District to officiate at the official installation of Chief Gezani (born Benson Chauke) as substantive Chief Gezani.

He is flanked by Chief Gezani (left) and Chief of staff in the Office of the Vice President, Major General Grey Mashava – who also happens to be a member of the Gezani royal family.

Â