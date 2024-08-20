VP Chiwenga meets Mauritian counterpart, discusses boosting economic cooperation and food security at India-Africa Business Conclave

Online Writer

ZIMBABWE’S Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga is in the Indian capital this week to attend the 19th edition of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) India-Africa Business Conclave.

During the event, VP Chiwenga met Mauritian Vice President Marie Cyril Eddy Boissèzon on the sidelines to discuss issues of mutual interest between the two countries.

The three-day conclave, which runs from August 20-22, provides a platform for African countries and India to exchange business ideas and forge new partnerships. VP Chiwenga is the Guest of Honour at the high-level gathering.

“Issues discussed include the need for Zimbabwe and Mauritius to increase economic cooperation and the need for Africa to achieve food self-sufficiency,” a government official stated.

There are longstanding ties between Zimbabwe and India, and the conclave is expected to deepen economic cooperation between the two countries. The event features panel discussions, networking sessions, and deal-signing ceremonies focused on key sectors for collaboration, including agriculture, infrastructure, healthcare, and technology.

The India-Africa Business Conclave is CII’s flagship initiative to promote trade and investment flows between India and the African continent. This year’s edition is expected to draw senior policymakers, CEOs, and industry experts from over 30 African nations.