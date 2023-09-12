VP Chiwenga mourns national hero Malinga

Harare Bureau

THE late national hero, Dr Joshua Teke Malinga, shook off stereotypical drawbacks of disability to evolve into an influential international voice in the fight for the rights of the disabled and marginalised, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

Dr Malinga, who was a Politburo member of the ruling Zanu-PF and Special Advisor to the President on disability issues died last Friday at the family home in Richmond, Bulawayo.

He was 79.

He has since been declared a national hero due to his immense contribution to national development.

In his condolence message, VP Chiwenga said: “With a heavy heart and deep sense of sorrow, I woke up to the sad news of the passing on of the Special Advisor to the President on disability issues, Dr Joshua Teke Malinga on Friday night.

“Today our Government is very responsive to the issues of the disabled and the previously marginalized and this is, in part, thanks to the excellent work of people like Dr Malinga. So immense was his fight for the rights of the disabled that he was once catapulted to global prominence as World President of people living with disabilities.

“He lived a selfless life and refused to be limited by the disability tag but showed that instead he was differently abled. Dr Malinga, a dependable and loyal cadre of the revolutionary Zanu-PF party — where he served as a member of the Politburo, was a disability rights champion who went out of his way to highlight issues of the disabled and get policy and Governmental redress.”

VP Chiwenga added that Dr Malinga also selflessly contributed to the fight against colonialism.

“At a time when our people were wallowing under the yoke of colonialism, Dr Malinga was one of the gallant sons of our land who raised their hands and challenged the racist colonial regime while serving in the ranks of Zapu.

“After independence, he continued to work tirelessly within the structures of the revolutionary Zanu PF party and Government championing the cause of the disabled and the marginalised.

“Dr Malinga also served as Executive Mayor for the City of Bulawayo in an era which was marked by efficient service delivery in the city. On behalf of my office, my family and indeed my own behalf, we join the nation in commiserating with the late Malinga’s family that they find solace in God,” said VP Chiwenga.

Last Saturday, Vice President Kembo Mohadi also sent his condolences to the Malinga family following the death of the national hero.

VP Mohadi said: “I am deeply touched by the sad news of the passing on of Cde Malinga. May the family accept my deepest sympathy following this untimely death. My heart goes out to you at this difficult time. Cde Malinga was the Presidential Advisor and Politburo member responsible for the physically challenged people and he was so passionate about his responsibility.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace.”