VP Chiwenga officially opens ZITF International Business Conference

Prosper Ndlovu, Business Editor

VICE President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has officially opened the 2022 International Business Conference (IBC) in Bulawayo, calling for increased efforts in revitalising domestic value chains.

The conference runs on the sidelines of the ongoing ZITF expo, and shares the same theme as the 62nd edition of the country’s prime showcase, which is: ‘Re-think, Re-imagine, Re-invent Value Chains for Economic Development’.

The theme resonates well with the President Mnangagwa’s call for the re-industrialization of Zimbabwe’s economy as the country works towards transforming into prosperous and empowered upper middle-income society by 2030, said VP Chiwenga in his keynote address.

The development thrust and vision, he added, is in accordance with global and regional aspirations of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Africa Agenda 2063.

Dr Chiwenga has said this year’s edition of the IBC and the ZITF provide an opportunity for business and all stakeholders to engage and market their products and seek to reach wider markets.

This comes on the backdrop of disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the on-going Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has secondary pass-through-effects on domestic and international prices.

“For this reason, we are calling on our private sector to join hands with the Government on the development and domestication of value chains, as an essential tool for the transformation of our economy, as espoused in the National Development Strategy 1,” he said.

“The priority is on moving the economy up the value chain and structural transformation, underpinned by the strengthening of already existing and development of new value chains.

“Let me take this opportunity to applaud the private sector for the great work they are doing to help revive our industry, after years of industrial stagnation.”

….more to follow