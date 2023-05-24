VP Chiwenga opens KPCS intersessional meeting

Caroline Mutsawu, Sunday News Reporter

ACTING President, Dr Constantino Chiwenga, officially opened the Kimberly Process Intersessional meeting today in Victoria Falls.

The high-level meeting began on Sunday and ends on Friday.

The official opening session was attended diamond producing nations, which has 52 participants, representing 82 countries, with the European Union and its member states counting as a single participant.

Other delegates joined the proceedings virtually.

In his speech, Dr Chiwenga who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care said the country was proud to host the event as the chair of the Kimberley Process this year.

“I would like to thank all the Kimberley Process participants, diamond industry and observers who have taken the time to attend this important meeting here in Zimbabwe,” he said.

“This is a huge task, which the country has taken up and will leave a lasting impression in the organization. It is time to relook at the relevance of the KP, 20 years after its formation and an Ad Hoc Committee on review and reform has been constituted to spearhead reforms within the KP,” said Dr Chiwenga.

The KP has made significant strides in stemming the flow of conflict diamonds from the global supply chain thereby showing the impact that a united front from humanity can indeed result in long-term solutions to global problems.

It is no secret that most African states supply the majority of global rough diamonds to the market.

“African states supply the majority of global rough diamonds to the market, about 75 percent. It is necessary that Africans also play a crucial role in the sector. Diamond producers should continue to have a voice in the Kimberley Process and ensure that the downstream side of the diamond sector benefits from the resources,” said Dr Chiwenga.

The president of the World Diamond Council, Feriel Zerouki, said diamonds hold the potential to provide equitable and sustainable economic opportunity for both governments and their people.

“The WDC is committed to the reform agenda, which compels us to reflect on the past and take stock, while also looking ahead to secure a sustainable future for the beautiful product that we in the industry call ‘a miracle of nature’- natural diamonds,” he said.

…more to follow

@5_Shannico