VP Chiwenga remembers fallen health workers

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

MORE than 78 health care workers have lost their lives since the outbreak of Covid-19, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga said yesterday.

Before delivering his speech during the official opening of the Kwekwe Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) VP Chiwenga, who is also Health and Child Care Minister, led delegates in observing a moment of silence in honour of the fallen medical heroes.

“I would like to take this opportunity to recognise health care workers in both public and private sector comprising 23 medical doctors, over 30 nurses and more than 25 other health care cadres who lost their lives in the line of duty fighting the Covid-19 pandemic,” said VP Chiwenga.

Cumulatively, Zimbabwe has recorded a total of 131 129 cases, 123 787 recoveries and 4 627 deaths as at October3 2010.

VP Chiwenga said despite a marked decline in deaths due to Covid-19, it was worrying however, that some people were still resisting to receive the Covid-19 jab.

“I am glad that there has been a marked decline in the morbidity and mortality due to Covid-19. However, we should be cognisant of the fact that the pandemic remains a major public health concern, hence the need for strengthening of our preparedness and response strategies,” he said.

“It is disturbing however, to note that there are some people who are refusing to be vaccinated and have taken Government to court against the vaccination programme. While people have their individual rights and freedoms, those rights can be limited in the interest of public health such as the Covid-19 pandemic which is ravaging the whole world,” said VP Chiwenga.

He encouraged the public to get vaccinated.

“Areas like Kwekwe which is not only an industrial hub but also a mining hub, should thrive to get its people vaccinated to attain herd immunity as it goes on to develop not only for the area but the nation at large. I am glad that Victoria Falls reacted positively and they have since attained 100percent immunity but in Kwekwe you have a 31 percent vaccination rate, which is very worrying,” he said.

He said Government has employed various strategies to minimise the loss of life due to the pandemic.

“Other than the construction and upgrading of the isolation disease hospitals like the one we are commissioning today, we have also rolled out other strategies to combat Covid-19 which include incentivising health workers, establishment of a National Covid-19 taskforce, provision of vaccines, provision of medicines and personal protective equipment and ensuring that national as well as World Health Organisation Covid-19 protocols are adhered to,” he said.

The VP said the strategies have since yielded results as they have contributed to the reduction of deaths.

He said Government remains hopeful that, as a nation, the war against Covid-19 will be won.

“Let us all be comforted by the fact that Zimbabwe has highly trained and dedicated health work force who are committed and dedicated to work in facilities such as the one we are opening today. It is my fervent hope that as a nation, we will soon win the war against Covid-19 if we get vaccinated and continue to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines,” he said.