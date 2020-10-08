VP Chiwenga speaks on public private partnerships

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

GOVERNMENT is providing an enabling environment for public private partnerships in infrastructural development which will result in the attainment of Government’s vision 2030.

This was said by Vice-President General (Retired) Constantino Chiwenga in Zvishavane yesterday where President Mnangagwa commissioned a 20-bed state-of-the-art private ward at Zvishavane District Hospital and Zvishavane Vocational Training Centre hostels funded by Mimosa Mine Company.

The VP said infrastructure development projects are the cutting edge of development.

“Such projects are the cutting edge of development. The commissioning of projects that have been witnessed today is in tandem with President Mnangagwa’s vision and thrust for economic transformation in a multi-dimensional process entailing the restructuring and reorientation of the entire stratum of economic and social systems,” he said.

VP Chiwenga who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care said the handover ceremony brought to the fore the importance of public private partnerships aimed at improving the quality of life and standards of living.

“This development is in line with the vision 2030 as enunciated by His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa. Special mention is extended to Mimosa Mining Company for their unwavering commitment to the corporate social responsibility in surrounding communities and beyond. May I point out that over the years, Mimosa Mining Company has been assisting patients, staff and health care staff with donations particularly in the Zvishavane community and Midlands province in general,” he said.

VP Chiwenga said Mimosa Mine Company has also constructed access roads and parking lots within Zvishavane District Hospital premises, provided food hampers for front line workers, donated PPE, among other necessities.

“In the same vein the construction of the girl’s hostel at Zvishavane Vocational Training Centre is well appreciated and I urge other corporates to emulate Mimosa,” he said.

The VP said President Mnangagwa, who was the guest of honour has a vision to improve the lives of Zimbabweans, reiterating that Government is providing an enabling environment for that vision to be realised.

“It is now common knowledge that upon his ascendance to the helm of the leadership of the revolutionary party Zanu- PF and the Government of Zimbabwe, the Guest of Honour envisioned the private sector driven economy to improve people’s livelihoods,” he said.

“Government is providing the necessary enabling environment for infrastructure development as demonstrated by the commissioning of the projects we are witnessing today. Our Guest of Honour has dedicated his entire life to serving the people of Zimbabwe,” he said.

Addressing the same gathering Mimosa Mine Company managing director Mr Fungai Makoni said the two infrastructure projects were born out of partnership between the company and its stakeholders who include Zvishavane District Hospital and Zvishavane Vocational Training Centre.

He said from inception, Mimosa has prioritised partnerships that are aimed at addressing the needs of the community while enhancing its corporate social responsibility programme.

Mr Makoni said the company focuses on key areas which include education, health, environment, agriculture, sanitation and provision of clean portable water. “The handover today is a culmination of a partnership with two Government institutions under the Ministry of Health and Child Care while the other is under the Ministry of Youths, Sports, Arts and Recreation. Covid-19 has reminded us of the critical need to continuously invest in the health system to safeguard lives and minimise the impact of the pandemic,” he said.

Mimosa Mine, he said, had in the past partnered with Zvishavane District Hospital in the construction of a modern mortuary, a laundry facility and refurbishment of staff houses.

The company has also assisted major hospitals like Mpilo Central Hospital and United Bulawayo Hospitals in Bulawayo with ventilators and other consumables.

It has also funded the rehabilitation of Covid-19 isolations centres at Gweru and Masvingo Provincial hospitals.