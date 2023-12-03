VP Chiwenga to address Cowdray Park rally

Sikhumbuzo Moyo [email protected]

ACTING President and Zanu-PF second secretary Dr Constantino Chiwenga is today set to address party supporterin Cowdray Park to drum up support for party candidates Cde Arthur Mujeyi and Cde Kidwell Mujuru. Cde Mujeyi is standing in for the national assembly while Cde Mujuru is running for Ward Six council seat at the December 9 by elections.

Hundreds of party supporters are already at the venue as they await the arrival of Dr Chiwenga.

He is expected to arrive any minute now.