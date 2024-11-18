VP Chiwenga to grace Zimbabwe/Zambia Inaugural Energy Summit

Nqobile Bhebhe and Leonard Ncube , Chronicle Writers

VICE-PRESIDENT, Dr Constantino Chiwenga, is expected to officiate at the inaugural Zimbabwe-Zambia (Zim-Zam) Energy Projects Summit in Victoria Falls this morning.

Running under the theme “Powering Zimbabwe and Zambia’s Sustainable Energy Future: Unlocking Opportunities in Renewables, Grid Modernisation and Energy Access”, the three-day conference will provide an opportunity for both countries to unlock value and potential through co-operation with partners and financiers.

The gathering comes at a time when both nations are strategically prioritising renewable energy, such as solar and wind, as alternative energy sources that can offer resilience against climate-related disruption.

Energy experts, utilities and regulators from both Zambia and Zimbabwe, as well as representatives from other energy ecosystem players that are supporting the two neighbours in the energy sector are expected to attend.

Dr Chiwenga will be joined by Minister of Energy and Power Development, Edgar Moyo, and his Zambian counterpart, Makozo Chikote, Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Richard Moyo, Trade Commissioner for Africa John Humphrey, European Union Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Jobst von Kirchmann, and other high ranking officials.

The summit is being hosted by the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority.

In a statement, organisers said the meeting seeks to discover how Zimbabwe and Zambia are creating an attractive energy investment destination, using innovative and profitable renewable energy solutions to reach universal access targets, and strengthening regional energy networks to increase resilience against dependence on dominant energy sources.

The platform provides a critical window for international and local investors to learn about current and upcoming energy investment opportunities in the two countries, and connect with potential new partners.

“The Zimbabwe-Zambia (Zim-Zam) Energy Projects Summit will take place from November 18-20 in Victoria Falls.

“With the governments of both countries making innovative structural changes to make energy projects more bankable, appetite for investment is high. This is the opportunity to secure a more sustainable energy future for both Zimbabwe and Zambia,” reads part of the statement.

Zera chief executive, Mr Addington Mazambani, said private sector investment into alternative energy is key against the backdrop of ongoing droughts and the need to create a much wider door for the global investment community.

“As we stand on the brink of a transformative era in energy, the Zimbabwe-Zambia Energy Projects Summit embodies our commitment to a sustainable future,” he said.

“Together, we will explore the vast opportunities in renewables, modernise our grids, and ensure energy access for all. Let us unite in our vision to power Zimbabwe and Zambia’s sustainable energy future, unlocking the potential for growth, innovation and collaboration.”

Zimbabwe and Zambia are facing critical power shortages caused by frequent breakdowns at Hwange Thermal Power Station and compounded by water shortages in Lake Kariba which provides the bulk of the two countries’ electricity supplies.

This has prompted the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) to ration the amount of water used to generate electricity from Lake Kariba.

Kariba South and North Power stations remain Zimbabwe and Zambia’s major sources of electricity despite production limitations due to the low water level.

Both countries share infrastructure for hydropower generation and have plans to establish the Batoka Gorge Hydro Electric Power station, which will serve as a mitigation measure to some of the hydrological problems at Kariba.

Devastating droughts across Eastern and Southern Africa have set a context for why scenario planning is so vital, with the potential of dams regularly running dry.

Mining Engineering Services, a Vinmart Group Company, is sponsoring the summit. Its director Mr Manoj Patil said: “Having supported the mining sector in DRC for 14 years, we welcome this opportunity for the important conversations that will unlock opportunities in energy and infrastructure across Zimbabwe and Zambia, and power a sustainable future.”

By bringing key energy players together, in one place, with one goal, the summit is set to drive projects in both countries more quickly to financial close and establish a clear pathway for risk mitigation.

Mr Mortimer McKechnie, senior vice-president of Marsh, one of the summit sponsors, said the meeting is an opportunity to come together, share experiences and think innovatively.