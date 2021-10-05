VP Chiwenga to officially open Healthcare Funders conference

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

VICE President General (Retired) Costantino Chiwenga, who is also Health and Child Care Minister is expected to officially open the

Association of Healthcare Funders of Zimbabwe (AHFoZ) annual conference here on Friday.

The all-stakeholders’ conference will be a hybrid event as some will follow virtually.

It kicks off tomorrow at a local hotel and will end on Friday, with a donation to a children’s home as part of the organisation’s corporate social responsibility.

Speakers are drawn from the Zimbabwe Economic Society, Medical Research Council of Zimbabwe, Ministry of Finance and Economic

Development, Ministry of Health and Child Care, International Federation of Health Plans, Zimbabwe Medical Association, Private

Hospital Association in Zimbabwe, Institute of People Management of Zimbabwe and other partners.

Some of the discussions will be on the economic outlook and positioning the economy for recovery, with special focus on the healthcare sector, the role of research and progress in response to the Covid-19, mental well-being being in the face of pandemic in Zimbabwe.

Focus will also be on how the coronavirus triggered a sprint towards smarter health care as well as lessons learnt in the new normal.

This conference is also expected to provide an update where an update on crafting of the National Health Strategy and role of the private health sector.

More to follow…..