VP Chiwenga urges urgent investment in energy storage facilities

Nqobile Bhebhe in Victoria Falls

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has called on stakeholders across the energy value chain to urgently invest in energy storage infrastructure, emphasizing that the era of “producing and letting go” is over.

Delivering the keynote address at the ongoing International Renewable Energy Conference in Victoria Falls, Dr Chiwenga underscored the need for greater private sector participation and financial commitment in developing storage solutions to support the country’s renewable energy transition.

“I urge producers to invest in storage facilities. This is a critical area that we want to see the private sector, financiers, and all stakeholders taking a keen interest,” he said.

“We cannot produce and then let go. Therefore, the issue of storage of the power produced is critical.”

He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to fostering sustainable investment and encouraging innovative solutions to the challenges facing the global energy sector.

The conference, running under the theme “Sustainable Energy Investments for a Better Future,” reflects Zimbabwe’s commitment to renewable energy as a key driver of long-term economic growth.

As part of this effort, several international firms have recently submitted bids to construct three large-scale energy storage facilities. These systems are designed to store electricity generated during off-peak periods and release it back into the grid during times of high demand.

According to the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), a subsidiary of ZESA Holdings, the planned facilities will have a combined capacity of 1,800 megawatts.

This initiative forms part of Zimbabwe’s broader strategy to mitigate ongoing power shortages caused by limited generation capacity at major power plants.