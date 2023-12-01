VP Mohadi addresses by-elections rally in Bulawayo

Nqobile Tshili, Online Writer

VICE PRESIDENT Kembo Mohadi is in Nketa suburb to drum up support for the party’s candidate Cde Albert Mavhunga in Bulawayo ahead of the December 9 by-election.

Cde Mavhunga is among the five Zanu PF candidates contesting in December by-election after the Citizen Coalition for Change recalled its members from Parliament.

Senior Zanu-PF officials including Politburo members are in attendance.

Accompanying the Vice President is the party’s political commissar Cde Mike Bimha, and politburo Cde Tshinga Dube.

Hundreds of party supporters have come to listen to Vice President Mohadi’s address.