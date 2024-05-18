VP Mohadi breaks ground on Mat South grand Zanu-PF complex

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu , [email protected]

VICE-PRESIDENT Kembo Mohadi presided over a groundbreaking ceremony yesterday, marking the commencement of the construction of the Zanu-PF Matabeleland South party offices. The expansive project encompasses a 6 000-seater provincial conference centre and multi-purpose facility, all situated on a 20-hectare plot.

The initiative stems from the vision of the Zanu-PF Matabeleland South provincial leadership. In his address to stakeholders at the ceremony, VP Mohadi highlighted the historical significance the structure will hold for the province.

The event combined the groundbreaking ceremony with a fundraising programme to secure financing for the party offices.

Leading by example, President Mnangagwa and VP Mohadi pledged a contribution of US$10 000 each.

The fundraising efforts garnered additional support from a diverse range of stakeholders, including Government officials, party leaders, members of the business community and Zanu-PF affiliated organisations.

VP Mohadi urged all stakeholders within the province to actively contribute to the project’s success.

“I would like to applaud the province for coming up with this initiative to build this superstructure. What is being done here is premised on the philosophy by President Mnangagwa that ‘nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo’. Matabeleland South will be built by people from Matabeleland South. No one from outside the province will come to develop your area.

“I would like to say this vision is long overdue and I would like to thank the PEC for coming up with this initiative and PCC for accepting this initiative. I would like to applaud the provincial party chairman and Cde Nqobizitha Ndlovu and his team for doing what others have failed to do in the past,” he said.

VP Mohadi urged the province to be united for the project to be a success. He said the party offices and conference centre will be a symbol of Zimbabwe’s sovereignty which will last forever. VP Mohadi said that once completed, the works of the party in the province should bring out splendid results. He said the party leadership at a national level will also engage other stakeholders to mobilise funds for the project.

“I feel proud being part of you as Matabeleland South. With this structure, I will boast about you. Stand up and be committed and see that this structure is put up as soon as possible. Zanu-PF is going to live long after us so let’s start working for Zanu-PF now,” he said.

Cde Ndlovu said the project was a response to President Mnangagwa’s call for provincial conference centres. The initiative aligns with the President’s vision for a more empowered provincial structure.

Cde Ndlovu underlined the positive impact the completed project will have on the party’s presence within the province. The new facilities will serve as a central hub, increasing Zanu-PF’s visibility and accessibility.

Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Dr Evelyn Ndlovu expressed appreciation to the national party leadership for their support towards the Matabeleland South initiative.

“This day serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of building our country brick upon brick and stone upon stone as articulated by the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellency, Cde Mnangagwa. Today, we come together to reaffirm our commitment as Zanu-PF members, the business community and the Government in building our country as we gear towards a prosperous and empowered upper middle-income society,” she said. — @DubeMatutu