VP Mohadi donates solariesd boreholes system to Beitbridge school

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

Vice President Kembo Mohadi has donated a solarised boreholes system and computers to his former school, Beitbridge Mission Primary.

The school is also the only facility in the district that has boarding facilities for disabled pupils.

The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Dr Evelyn Ndlovu commissioned the borehole system that was sourced and equiped by Telone services.

Discovery Ambulances has also trained 70 pupils on first aid services to the school to complement the initiatives being made by the Vice President to boost child-friendly schools in the area.

Speaking during the commissioning, Minister Ndlovu said the setting up of the solarised borehole system was a fulfilment of a pledge made to the school by the Vice President last year.