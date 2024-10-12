VP Mohadi mourns Cde Edison Mbedzi

Peter Matika, [email protected]

VICE-President Kembo Mohadi yesterday visited the Mbedzi family in Bulawayo to pay his condolences following the death of liberation hero Cde Edison Mbedzi, who died last Tuesday at the age of 64. Cde Mbedzi, a resident of Bulawayo’s Waterford suburb, died after a short illness.

He was laid to rest at the Bulawayo Provincial Heroes Acre in Nkulumane suburb on Sunday. The late Cde Mbedzi was a director in the Ministry of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs.

Cde Mohadi who visited the family to pay condolences on behalf of Government, the nation and his own behalf, said he was deeply saddened by Cde Mbedzi’s passing on.

“His unwavering commitment and sacrifices during the liberation war have left an indelible mark on our nation’s history.

“We mourn his loss and stand in solidarity with his family during this difficult time,” he said.

VP Mohadi noted that not only did they fight alongside each other but they were also related.

“I did not just come here in my capacity as Vice-President but also as a relative. I was out of the country on national business and only learnt of his death while I was away. It is only right that I honour him by paying my last respects today,” he said.

VP Mohadi highlighted the late Cde Mbedzi’s invaluable contributions to the country, reflecting his dedication to supporting and uplifting his fellow comrades who fought for Zimbabwe’s independence.

“He was a freedom fighter like many of us of that age. We went to war and he rose through the ranks to that of a Colonel, just like me. After the war and Independence, he worked in Government and served his country well,” said VP Mohadi.

He said Cde Mbedzi’s leadership and dedication to the cause of freedom and equality will be deeply missed by all those who had the privilege of working alongside him.

During the visit to the late hero’s residence, VP Mohadi took the opportunity to share memories of the late Cde Mbedzi’s exceptional service and selfless commitment to the liberation struggle.

He said the late Cde Mbedzi’s works had profound impact on the lives of many Zimbabweans and reiterated the Government’s commitment to honouring and preserving the legacy of all liberation war heroes. The late Mbedzi is survived by wife and several children.