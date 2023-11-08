VP Mohadi opens Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS) plenary session

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

VICE President Kembo Mohadi today officially opened the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS) plenary session in Victoria Falls where he implored diamond-producing companies to plough back into the communities they operate in.

VP Mohadi was standing in for President Mnangagwa.

The annual event, being attended by more than 400 delegates from 59 of the 85 KP member states, started on Sunday and will end this weekend.

“We are extremely honoured to be hosting this conference as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Kimberly Process. We are grateful to all members of the Kimberly Process for making it to Zimbabwe. We welcome you to Zimbabwe and the city of Victoria Falls. The Importance of the Kimberly Process cannot be understated. It is our hope that the organisation continues to pursue its mandate and as Zimbabwe we are proud to have been the chair of the Kimberly process in the year 2023,” said VP Mohadi.

He said being chair of the KP was a testament to the importance of the country’s diamond mining industry.

The conference continues with delegates retreating into closed committee sessions until Friday when a communique will be released as member States make resolutions on the elimination of conflict diamonds and implementation of the permanent secretariat to be housed in Botswana.