VP Mohadi Sports Tournament on

THOUSANDS of youths in Matabeleland South Province have been given a chance to expose their talent in sport, with the introduction of the Vice President Kembo Mohadi Sports Tournament, which commenced last week.

The competition, which is organised by the Zanu-PF Matabeleland South Youth League, brings in all of province’s 17 constituencies, whose teams are clashing in netball and football.

According to the organisers of the tournament, teams will contest to earn a berth to the finals set for early December in Beitbridge, where the Vice-President hails from.

Zanu-PF Matabeleland South Youth Provincial chairman, Moses Langa told Zimpapers Sports Hub on Tuesday that they organised the tournament in honour of Vice President Mohadi.

Langa said they came up with the idea to encourage young people to emulate Vice President Mohadi’s dedication to improve people’s lives and his loyalty in serving the country.

Through participating in sport, Langa said young people in Matabeleland South will be empowered to cultivate a culture of hardwork and use their God given talent in sport to change negative behavioural practices that deter growth and development.

“Zanu-PF Matabeleland South Youth League has borne the idea of having the Col Rtd KCD Mohadi Youth Tournament and Expo 2024. We are having a plan to have competitions that will run to the finals. The games will continue next weekend as we gear up to the grand finals in Beitbridge at a date set for December.

“This is more than just football and netball. We are following suit in the Zanu-PF leadership’s mantra of leaving no place and no one behind. As such, KCD Mohadi Youth Tournament and Expo seeks to foster physical fitness, mental resilience, social skills and a sense of community. Ball games play a crucial role in youth development. They serve not only as a means of recreation but also as a preventative measure against drug abuse, equipping young people with the tools they need to make positive life choices,” said Langa.

From the constituency clashes, Langa said they will invite talent scouts who will identify talented players and recommend them to professional clubs and institutions.

“We are building on the continual call by our leadership within Zanu-PF that we have to eradicate drug abuse among the youth. As such, sport is one vehicle that we identified as being ideal in honour of the works done by Vice President, Kembo Mohadi.

“Engaging in sports can connect youth with supportive peers and adults who prioritise health and well-being,” he said.

VP Mohadi has been revered for his commitment to improving and encouraging young people to engage in sport. He is on record calling for closer co-operation between municipal councils and central Government in the provision and resuscitation of sports facilities across the country.

VP Mohadi also superintends over the social cluster Ministries in Government, which includes sports—@FungaiMuderere