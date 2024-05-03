VP Mohadi to headline business indaba

Ashley Phiri, [email protected]

Vice President Kembo Mohadi is expected to headline the third edition of the Public Private Sector Business Interface dinner in Bulawayo today.

With the theme “Empowering Skills for Progressive Business Growth towards Vision 2030 and NDS1 Success,” the interface seeks to facilitate knowledge and skills exchange between private business entities and the government to support the achievement of Vision 2030.

Mr. Paul Matanda, Director of Operations for the Vision 2030 Movement, highlighted that the event will cultivate a partnership between the government and private sector to propel economic advancement

“We seek to create a relationship between the business community, public and private sector and the government so that these parties contribute to the success of the Vision 2030 initiated by President Mnangagwa.

“ The interface is also to make the business community realise that indeed Zimbabwe is open for business and when they meet they will exchange ideas and share opportunities of how they can tap into the various opportunities availed by the government.”

“This event brings together delegates from the public and private sector, captains of industry, members of the civil service, young people from various sectors, business professionals, innovators and entrepreneurs all under one roof to achieve the goal of realizing an upper middle economy by 2030,” he said.

Vision 2030 Movement is a lobby group in pursuit of bringing about development towards a prosperous middle income society by 2030 and it was established in 2019.