VPs Mohadi, Chiwenga commend top-notch ZITF exhibition stands

Sikhumbuzo Moyo and Rutendo Nyeve

VICE-PRESIDENTS Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi yesterday toured exhibition stands at the ongoing Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), commending both local and international exhibitors for their innovation and contributions to the country’s economic growth agenda.

Accompanied by Cabinet Ministers, senior Government officials, and ZITF Company board members, the Vice-Presidents toured several key exhibition halls at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre, engaging with participants across diverse sectors including mining, agriculture, manufacturing, health, and information and communication technologies (ICT).

They also interacted with youth innovators and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs), encouraging them to scale up production, commercialise their innovations, and tap into regional and continental markets.

Speaking after the tour, Vice-President Chiwenga called on industry players to embrace innovation from local universities and technical colleges, urging stronger partnerships between academia and business.

“What I have seen is what we are advocating. We want our institutions to get involved with students who are in these universities across the country and use their talents,” he said.

“We have seen quite a lot of innovative ideas, some which are at the initial stage, but others which are already at the final stage and almost ready for commercialisation.”

Vice-President Chiwenga emphasised that the private sector should actively support research and development, rather than leaving the responsibility solely to the Government.

“As I said at the business forum on Wednesday, it’s time for the private sector to come on board. The Government cannot do it alone. Industry must invest in innovation in order to benefit from the resulting products and solutions,” he said.

Vice-President Chiwenga toured several exhibition stands including those of the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA), the Industrial Development Corporation, and the Ministry of Health and Child Care, which showcased its air ambulance services operated by Helidrive.

He also visited the Scientific and Industrial Research and Development Centre (SIRDC), which recently introduced the cluster-based approach to research and development, a strategic initiative that brings together scientists and engineers to jointly tackle R&D projects and play a pivotal role in promoting new research and innovation.

At Hall 3, where most tertiary institutions, including the Zimbabwe National Defence University, are exhibiting, the Vice-President was impressed by a range of technology-driven projects.

Vice-President Mohadi toured exhibition stands from selected countries, including Japan, China, the European Union, the United States of America, Botswana, and the United Kingdom.

He concluded his visit at the ruling ZANU–PF stand in Hall 5, where the party and several aligned SMEs are showcasing their contributions to the national development agenda.

He later proceeded to the agriculture exhibition section, before wrapping up his tour at the Office of the President and Cabinet stand, where Chief Director for Presidential Communications, Dr Sadiki Maeresera, demonstrated a range of technology-driven innovations aimed at enhancing Government efficiency.

This year’s ZITF runs under the theme: “Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape.” It has attracted exhibitors from across Zimbabwe, the region, and the globe.