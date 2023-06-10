Vubachikwe Mine fortifies security to combat illegal mining menace

VUBACHIKWE Mine Village in Gwanda has taken decisive action to tackle the growing threat of illegal mining activities in the area.

Concerns over the safety of both the mine assets and the villagers prompted the management to intensify security efforts, aiming to restore peace and order to the community.

To address the rising crime rates associated with illegal mining, a new elite professional unit of security personnel was introduced two weeks ago, with plans for further reinforcements.

This development has instilled a renewed sense of confidence among the villagers, who had been vulnerable to the disruptive activities of illegal miners following an unlawful strike that led to the closure of Vubachikwe Mine, managed by Duration Gold Limited, and a subsequent reduction in community security services.

Max Ruza, the mine’s security expert, explained the impact of scaled-down operations on the security deployment: “With decreased core business-related risk, the deployment of security details across the mine and the village was also reduced.

Unfortunately, this left many villagers with insufficient security at a time when illegal miners began encroaching on the area.”

The influx of illegal miners led to an increase in violence, which affected both the mine workers and the village residents.

In response, the mine management decided to enhance security measures.

Ruza stated: “We received numerous reports of violence, including a fatality, related to illegal mining activities.

Although these incidents occurred outside our jurisdiction, they served as a clear indication that we needed to strengthen security and bring in an elite force to work alongside our experienced security personnel stationed at the mine.

This armed unit will restore and maintain order in Vubachikwe Village.”

Working in collaboration, Max Ruza and his assistant, Musa Amidu, have been tasked with overseeing this joint operation.

Their primary objective is to establish calm and restore order in preparation for the forthcoming implementation of the mine’s Work Out Plan in the third quarter of the year.

The plan entails a resource-building operation that will span approximately six months, followed by full-scale production if all goes as planned.

The phased approach of the Work Out Plan will allow a significant number of workers, currently on a no work no pay basis due to the violent job action, to return to work.

Meanwhile, the rest of the workforce is expected to rejoin once the reserve-building exercise is successfully completed.

Robert Mukondiwa, the mine spokesperson, expressed gratitude for the patience and support of stakeholders, essential staff members, mine principals, and other partners during the mine’s recovery journey.

“A lot could have gone wrong but we owe it to the understanding of key staff members especially essential services who have kept the pulse of the mine going as well as other stakeholders including the National Social Security Authority (Nssa), Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), Mining Industry Pension Fund (MIPF) and the ministries of mines, at the highest level, and labour, for their ongoing and continued understanding and assistance as we massage the state of our operations back to the optimum levels we need to contribute to the national economy at full throttle.

We owe full production to our unquestionable patriotic commitment as a mine for the people and the nation” said Mukondiwa.

As the mine approaches its healthy restart, Mukondiwa highlighted the invaluable support received from committed partners in the banking sector and related entities.

These partnerships are expected to generate new momentum and propel Vubachikwe towards its potential as a world-class mining operation, aligning with the investor’s vision.

With improved security for both the mine and the community, Vubachikwe is now on a solid path towards a successful re-launch.

This crucial step sets the stage for the revitalisation of the Vubachikwe brand, with a focus on ensuring a safe and prosperous future for all stakeholders involved.