Vubachikwe Mine reclaims its future

VICTORY echoed through the dusty corridors of Vubachikwe Mine as Manager None Kananji and his team celebrated a hard-won battle.

Their target? Reclaiming crucial sections from the clutches of illegal miners. These unwelcome visitors had not only ravaged the environment but also threatened the safety of livestock and a vital road.

The once-flourishing Gwanda mine had become riddled with unauthorised tunnels, jeopardising the stability of the road which was subsequently shut down for repairs.

To combat this threat, the mine went on the offensive. Earth-moving equipment roared to life, methodically filling the gaping holes and pits left behind by the illegal miners.

Kananji couldn’t hide his satisfaction with the project’s progress. It’s a crucial step towards environmental rehabilitation and paves the way for a brighter future for the mine.

“The pits and holes had obviously caused problems for both humans and livestock as well as gone against the tenets of looking after the environment that we hold ourselves answerable to, as well as the dictates of the Environmental Management Agency who are our partners and overseeing body to ensure that we mine safely and with a green strategy that ensures that while we mine today, and we bequeath a safe and green earth for coming generations,” said manager Kananji.

To tackle the hazardous operations of the illegal miners, the mine enlisted the help of police services to secure the area. The project also received a crucial nod from the government, with the provincial minister’s office expressing concern about the growing threat posed by the infamous amakorokoza and their expanding illegal mining activities.

“We have had support from the provincial minister’s office and they have understandably been concerned about the state of illegal mining on the lease, we have also brought in the police support unit to neutralise the illegal miners and ensure the rule of law on the lease. As we have now filled the pits and hopefully fencing off of parts of the lease will ensure greater security and of course protect the environment in line with our green strategy” reiterated Kananji.

Vubachikwe Mine spokesperson Robert Mukondiwa doubled down on the program’s intentions and sang from the same hymn sheet as his superior.

“As the manager has said we had an obligation to look after our environment. This is the promise we made to the provincial leadership and we are following up on our promises.

This environment had become dangerous and the pit filling is a giant step as we prepare for our restart project on the road to reopening,” he said.

Mine management views the project as a win-win for their green strategy and resource security. Reclaiming the encroached areas by illegal miners unlocks previously unexploited resources, aligning perfectly with their sustainability goals.

“Understandably, we have invested a great deal of money in this process and we are absolutely happy with money well spent and a very safe community that we have now secured.

We warn any remnants of illegal miners that they will face the full wrath of the law should they start digging again and also in that unlikely event, there is a willing, able, and competent deployment from the support unit that is ready to descend upon anyone that breaks the law,” said Mukondiwa.