Vulindlela Primary School expansion to benefit Cowdray Park community

Rutendo Nyeve, Online Reporter

Bulawayo’s Cowdray Park suburb is poised for a significant enhancement in its educational infrastructure, as Vulindlela Primary School prepares to expand with the construction of two double-storey classroom blocks.

This initiative, funded by the Government’s Devolution Funds, will add 16 new classrooms to the school.

On Tuesday, Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Albert Mavhunga, visited the school to evaluate progress following the procurement of building materials funded through the initial disbursement of resources.

The project is part of the Government’s broader efforts to improve education infrastructure in underserved communities.

Speaking during the visit, Deputy Minister Mavhunga highlighted the importance of the initiative in ensuring quality education for learners in Cowdray Park.

“I was in Bulawayo to visit three sites. The first site was a devolution project which is Vulindlela Primary School. Through the Government devolution fund, council has already built four classroom blocks, an administration block, and ablution facilities for the students.

“What they are now looking to do is to build more classroom space for the school, so that the students there get good quality education in proper infrastructure,” said Deputy Minister Mavhunga.

He said the upcoming construction of the two double-story blocks would significantly ease overcrowding and enhance the learning environment.

“We are looking forward to getting a disbursement of devolution funds which will go to the construction of two double-story classroom blocks, which will house 16 classrooms. I think this will ensure that the primary school kids in Cowdray Park get good education,” said Deputy Minister Mavhunga.

The Deputy Minister also inspected the procured materials and discussed timelines for the project’s next phase.

“We wanted to see the procured materials, what the new timelines are, what the next steps are and we have seen what the next steps are. As soon as more funds are available, we will see some progress towards that project,” said Dep Min Mavhunga.

According to the 2022 Population and Housing Census, Cowdray Park is home to 75 000 residents, spread across more than 27 000 stands, including residential, commercial, and industrial zones.

As such, the expansion of Vulindlela Primary School is expected to alleviate pressure on existing facilities and provide a conducive learning environment for the growing student population in Cowdray Park.