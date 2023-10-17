Vusa Mangena adds more artistes for Khayalami album launch

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

GOSPEL music superstar Vusa Mangena has set November 4 as the new date when he will launch his album titled Khayalami.

The album launch initially scheduled for October 7 was cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances at the eleventh hour.

Now, fans of the musician can gear up to finally have a feel of the album which the artiste is on record saying is going to be a game-changer to his career because of its exceptionality.

Mangena said he has added more acts to perform at the event set for the Word of Life auditorium in Bulawayo. These are Minister Lindani, Lorraine Stot and Thandiwe from Psalms Refilled.

“After cancelling the initial launch of the album due to circumstances beyond our control, we’re now ready to drop the album which I’m confident will awe my followers.

“The artistes we’ve added will join Snowy, Vuyile Qongo, Vocal Ex and South African Ayanda Shange,” said Mangena.

Khayalami, a labour of love by Mangena, was meticulously produced by the talented Daniel Deemac. The lyrics, a testament to Mangena’s artistry, come to life with the enchanting backing vocals provided by Thandiwe Tanewe, Laura Ndlovu, Pamela Tamari Saushoma, Praxedis Khumalo, Mayenziwe Naomi Ncube, and Thabo.

Khayalami boasts an impressive tracklist, featuring soul-touching songs including the title track, Hamba loJesu, Ngiyam’Thanda uJesu, Ndini Uyu, Lulamisa featuring Snowy, Ngiyabonga Baba, Dwala lami, Eloi, Bakhelwe abangcwele featuring Ayanda, Musandifuura featuring Thandi, Ngixolele, and Batai featuring Mai Mwamuka. – @mthabisi_mthire