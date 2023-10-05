Vusa Mangena Khayalami album launch postponed

Mthabisi Tshuma,[email protected]

GOSPEL music lovers will have to wait a little longer for the live launch of Vusa Mangena’s album as it has been postponed to a date yet to be announced.

Mangena had penciled Saturday as the day to launch his much-anticipated third album, “Khayalami,” at the Word of Life auditorium.

The launch was to bring together an impressive line-up of talented gospel singers from Bulawayo and a guest artiste from South Africa to share this momentous occasion. Among them are South Africa’s Ayanda Shange, Zimbabwe’s Vocal Ex, Sipho Snowy and Vuyile Qongo, ensuring a night filled with soul-stirring melodies and powerful lyrics.

“I am postponing the event due to unforeseen circumstances. There are certain things that we need to sort out and we don’t want to sort them under pressure and at the end not living up to people’s expectations.

“Our postponement date will be released in due course as we are awaiting to hear from our guest artiste Ayanda Shange and also our venue. We sincerely apologise to our clientele,” said Mangena.

He said those who had already purchased tickets will be able to use them at the rescheduled day as they using a barcode system in their ticketing.