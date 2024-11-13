Vusa Mangena urges Christians to find strength in prayer with new single

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Renowned gospel musician Vusa Mangena has encouraged Christians to stay strong in prayer with the release of his latest single, Ndini Uyu. The track, launched last week, is now available on multiple digital platforms.

In Ndini Uyu, Mangena connects with his growing fan base by incorporating the Shona language, a shift from his usual use of Ndebele.

Mangena explained to Chronicle Showbiz Online that he felt it was essential to reach out to his Shona-speaking fans and show appreciation for their support.

“Ndini Uyu is a heartfelt prayer where I speak to Jesus, saying, ‘It’s me again, praying through my trials.’ The message is to remind Christians to keep praying no matter how tough life gets, knowing there’s a God who listens and answers,” Mangena shared.

Reflecting on his choice of language, Mangena added, “This time, I chose Shona to honour my Shona-speaking fans across Zimbabwe. I hadn’t done much to acknowledge them before, so this track is a small gesture of my gratitude.”

