Vusa Mkhaya becomes first Zimbo to top Australia iTunes charts

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

AUSTRALIA-based Afro-jazz musician Vusa Mkhaya has become the first Zimbabwean to land on the iTunes Australia top 100 downloads with his re-launched 10-track album, formerly Umanyayatha now Umanyanyatha – Songs of the Soul of Zimbabwe.

The album was re-launched on June 26 under Canada’s internationally acclaimed music label Naxos Records and in a month, it has landed the 86th spot in the Australian iTunes Charts Top 100 as of August 3.

The versatile group member of Insingizi seems to be growing big on his solo career as the album was closely followed on number by Adele’s album 21 and Ed Sherran’s Deluxe album.

Through his Zimbabwean-based publicist Kudakwashe Takundwa, Vusa Mkhaya said the charts which are based on sales and streams/downloads are a clear sign of his flourishing growth.

“I am happy that so far everything is going according to plan as it shows that my marketing strategy of re–launching the album is falling in place.

“We will have the figures of how many copies were sold by the end of year and l hope to achieve a milestone and grow the Zimbabwean brand,” said Takundwa.

The album consists of tracks Mayibabo, Manyanyatha, Lizobuya, Lalela, Siyeza, Uthando, Bayakhala, Naisiyai, Abalalanga and Zhiya while the new tracks are Ubuntu, Africa and Kudala.

