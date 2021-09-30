Vusa Mkhaya drops video for Lalela

30 Sep, 2021 - 00:09 0 Views
0 Comments
Vusa Mkhaya drops video for Lalela Vusa Mkhaya

The Chronicle

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter
VUSUMUZI Mkhaya Ndlovu popularly known as Vusa Mkhaya has released visuals for his song Lalela.
The Masiyephambili hitmaker shot the video at Ubuntu Crawl in Soweto, South Africa .

The song advises people to stay humble all times and to seek help when in need.

The song, produced by Roman Schwendt, was taken from Vusa Mkhaya’s album released in 2020 titled Umanyanyatha – Songs From The Soul Of Zimbabwe. The video was directed by Director Mac. The adage, “There is strength in numbers” is on full display in the song as it amplifies the importance of unity.

Commenting on the video, the National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) winner for Outstanding Artist in the Diaspora Award said: “I’m grateful to the team that made this video production a success. The song is full of lessons for people to take note of as life needs one to play by the book and respect their elders in order to prosper.” — @eMKlass_49

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting