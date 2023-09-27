Vusa Mkhaya experience music show cancelled at Intwasa Arts Festival

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

IN a disappointing turn of events, Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo has announced the cancellation of the highly anticipated Vusa Mkhaya Experience music show.

The event, which was scheduled to take place on 28 September at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, has been called off due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo expressed their regret in informing the festival stakeholders, particularly the loyal fans of Vusa Mkhaya, about the cancellation.

“Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo regrets to inform the stakeholders of the festival particularly the Vusa Mkhaya fans that the Vusa Mkhaya Experience music show which was scheduled to take place on Thursday, the 28th of September 2023 at the National Gallery in Bulawayo has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances” read the statement.

The festival organisers have assured those who had purchased advance tickets for the show that they have the option to claim a refund or transfer their tickets to a different show on the festival lineup.

To compensate for the disappointment caused by the cancellation, Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo has arranged a replacement music show featuring renowned performers Ramsey K, Smart Birds, Adrian Kapaten, Simz Masuku, and Reillo Vickk.

This special performance will be held free of charge at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, starting from 6pm. Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused by the cancellation of the Vusa Mkhaya Experience music show.

The festival organizers are working diligently to ensure that the replacement show will provide an enjoyable experience for all attendees. For further information regarding ticket refunds or transfers, festival-goers are advised to contact the festival organisers directly.-@TashaMutsiba.