Vusa Mkhaya releases lockdown production

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

EVERYBODY hates the dark. So does the ancestor of Bulawayo’s music sector, Vusa Mkhaya who has released his fourth studio album titled Khanyisa.

His latest offering consists of a dozen songs which he wrote and recorded at his home studio during the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

In a statement, Mkhaya said the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic was a blessing to him.

“I spent a lot of time at home during lockdown and put my home studio to good use as I wrote, composed and recorded a lot of music. The lockdown was a blessing in disguise as it afforded me a chance to unleash my creativity.

From the work done during the lockdown, believe me when I say almost four albums can come out from the music I did,” he said.

Khanyisa comprises songs such as Dabuka lwandle, Hamba, Shonalanga and the popular Masiyephambili which features various artistes from Bulawayo. The album is available on various digital stores such as iTunes, Spotify and Deezer.

On the concept of titling the album Khanyisa, the songster said it hinges on many facets of being beams of light.

“There are so many ways to shine a light to those that may be facing challenges in this day and age. Many are self-absorbed, concerned about how they look and what others think of them. The concept of Ubuntu seems to be a thing of the past and is now a theory to those who still cling to it,” added the Lalela singer.

Mkhaya has carved a niche for himself in Austria where he is a juggernaut of force and is currently travelling, promoting his new music.

The musician is part of the Imbube outfit Insingizi which has gained global recognition and success, with their 2004 album Voices of Southern Africa/Spirit of Africa selling over 250 000 units in North America.

A celebrated artiste, Mkhaya is a recipient of the 2020 National Arts Merit Awards gong for best artiste in the diaspora as well as a 2021 Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards winner for outstanding artiste in the diaspora.

In 2019, he was bestowed with the UK-Zim Achievers Honourary Award for Service to Music and Cultural Promotion. – @eMKlass_49