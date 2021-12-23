Vusi Mangena collabos Isginci hitmaker Mduduzi Ncube

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

GOSPEL act Vusumuzi “Vusa” Mangena has set plans of spreading his wings regionally as his upcoming single Uthando that features South Africa’s Isginci hitmaker Mduduzi Ncube.

The yet to be named single will see Vusa Mangena branching into the pop gospel genre.

Vusa Mangena said the single, to be released next year, is part of his 2022 resolutions of spreading his wings globally and eventually internationally.

“I have started working on a song titled Uthando with Mduduzi Ncube of INkabi Records which is being produced by Calvin Gudu in the United Kingdom.

“The song will be out by March 2022 and this is part of my drive of ensuring that I am not confined to my country only but spread my fanbase worldwide,” said Vusa Mangena.

He said he is also tapping into the visual world with a number of videos lined up for shoot.

“I am also working on shooting two videos for two songs taken from my latest album Ungu Thixo.

“In the album, I promoted unity through language diversity as it consists of six tracks that were sung in four languages namely Ndebele, Shona, Xhosa and Venda,” said Vusi.

The album has tracks namely Unami featuring Lorraine Stot, Uqobo Lwami featuring Qeqe, Unguthixo featuring Makhamu, Mbonge, Skhulile featuring Mai Mwamuka, Kuyisindiso featuring Gidion Mbele, Reward and Pearldom Sengwayo.- @mthabisi_mthire