Vuyo Brown back with another banger, Vuyani

Millicent Andile Dube, Showbiz Reporter

Afro-centric soul singer Vuyo Brown has released another promising song titled “Vuyani” just after releasing the chart-topping single “No Way” on her birthday.

“It’s grace, the things God gives and takes care of in our lives; the song is acknowledging and celebrating that,” said Vuyo Brown.

The singer has been serving her fans with back-to-back good jazz-like, gospel music that definitely feeds the soul as well as love songs.

Vuyani is a vibrant-spirited yet soulful Afro-pop song that basically translates to “rejoice with me for what God has done”.

“I’m excited to finally release it as it had been a while cooking off. Vuyani is a joyful song for your celebrations and happy moments,” she added on.

The song was produced by Just Percy who has worked with other various singers and released good hits.

Vuyo Brown is the voice behind the 2020 chart-topping hit “Thula Wazi” which became loved by people in and outside Zimbabwe for its message of hope and encouragement in a bleak time. It rocked radio stations around the country and is still on rotation on DStv’s Trace and One Gospel. She has also worked with various artists like Tariro NeGitare and Speedy of Bongo Maffin.

The single is available for streaming on online music stores such as Apple and YouTube.