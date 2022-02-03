Vuyo Brown rocks at Golden 30 celebration

Angela Sibanda, Showbiz Reporter

Most times people say good things about someone when the person has passed on, but it was the opposite for Vuyo Brown as artistes from different cities showered her with a lot of love and words of encouragement during her Golden 30 celebration on Sunday.

The music industry is known for its competition where artistes try to outshine each other in a bid to create a name for themselves, but artists showed love for each other as they came in numbers to celebrate with Vuyo.

The 2020 Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards outstanding female artiste, born Nokufeza Vuyolethu Ngwenya, celebrated her 30th birthday with a live show at Carne Casa in Bulawayo.

The event, that was also graced by popular Harare musician Tariro NeGitare, was well-attended by mostly artistes as well as fans that had a lot of beautiful things to say about the songstress.

Popular artistes like Vusa Mkhaya, Madlela Skhobokhobo, Msiz’Kay, Mawiza and Nkululeko Nkala as well as a host of music producers and radio personalities were in attendance.

When it was time for people to share birthday messages with the songstress, artistes shared emotional sentiments and gave an appreciation of Vuyo’s music.

Said Madlela: “Vuyo, it’s not a daily thing to find a rhumba artiste listening to your type of music. But me being here shows that as much as your music is different from mine, I appreciate your work and your message is very powerful.”

Msiz’kay said Vuyo has a unique type of music and urged her to continue doing what she does best.

“Vuyo ublind (you are good), your music is so unique, it’s on another level of greatness. Don’t change, keep doing you and giving us good music,” said Msiz’Kay.

Skyz Metro FM executive producer Possenti Ndabezwe Sikosana urged the songstress to take note of the social network around her and build on it. “People build their careers on the social network around them and the people in this room are your network, build on that,” he said.

Fashionista and TV host Gilmore T described the ‘UnguThixo’ hit-maker as a focused artiste whom he feels lucky to have worked with.

“You’re one of the few focused young people that I’ve worked with in the music industry and I feel lucky to be working with you,” he said.

After sharing birthday messages, Tariro neGitare, Mawiza, Msiz’Kay and Madlela went on to join Vuyo on stage for a hot session of dance.

Khayelihle Moyo, a Skyz Metro FM radio presenter described the event as outstanding adding that such should be embraced and adopted in the music industry.

“It was an opportunity as consumers of art and music to realise that local artistes can stand on their own and host their own shows, which is something that we should support,” she said.

On her part, Vuyo Brown said she was grateful for the support that she got from other artistes who attended her show.

“I really appreciate everyone who came through to listen to my music. I believe that every artiste has their own type of music and for them to actually clear their schedules to attend the show, it really means a lot to me,” she said.

Vuyo, a singer, songwriter and contemporary Christian musician broke into the music business professionally in 2014. Between 2014 and 2016 she was part of different groups in Bulawayo.

She went on to release her first single ‘NdiJesu’ in July 2016. The song rocked on the Skyz Metro FM Gospel 10 charts in 2018 as it was re-released as part of her debut album.

NdiJesu was written in 2015 as a tribute to her mother and is a song for anyone going through any form of pain.

Most of her songs are quite encouraging with Thula Wazi that was released in 2019 also playing very popular among music lovers.