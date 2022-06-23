Vuyo Brown, Tariro NeGitare remake Areka

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

SONGBIRDS Vuyo Brown and Tariro NeGitare have teamed up and remade the former’s song Areka.

The gospel song that was initially released in 2018 as part of Vuyo Brown’s debut album, Grace Fulfilled, is a song she had said would undergo a transition phase and Tariro NeGitare has become the first artiste to jump on board.

Listening to the remade song that is available on all streaming platforms, one is introduced to the start of a new journey as it basically lays out a new believer’s walk.

Areka means ark and in the song, it refers to the ark of Noah which is used to represent salvation.

The single goes on to describe the changes and benefits of this new life.

Vuyo Brown said Tariro NeGitare fell in love with Areka and wanted to be a part of it.

She said she grabbed the opportunity with both hands as she felt it was an honour to work with such an amazing songstress and guitarist.

“Tariro NeGitare is a musical gem! I’m in awe every time I watch her sing thus getting into the studio to observe that up close and personal was a humbling experience.

The idea of having her touch on the song was humbling and exciting because she brought authenticity to a sound I sometimes tap into and absolutely love,” said Vuyo Brown.

On her part, Tariro NeGitare said: “Vuyo is always a pleasure to work with and such a humble soul.

It was really an honour to be able to share this song with her.”

“When I first heard the song, it resonated in my spirit and when I reached out to Vuyo to ask to do a verse, she gladly obliged.

I’m amazed at the young and refreshing voices that Zimbabwe is yet to fully unleash to the world,” Tariro neGitare said.

Vuyo Brown is a singer and songwriter known to most for her chart-topping hit 2019 track Thula Wazi (Be Still and Know) which became beloved by people in and outside Zimbabwe for its message of hope and encouragement in a bleak time.

It is still on rotation on DStv’s Trace and One Gospel channels.

Tariro NeGitare on the other hand is a guitarist, singer, and songwriter who plays an original mix of indigenous African sounds and contemporary urban styles with a strong Afro-soul feel.

She runs Magitare Live which is a performance space for acoustic musicians, poets, comedians and storytellers.

– @mthabisi_mthire