Vuyo Brown to celebrate birthday with new single

26 Jan, 2023 - 15:01 0 Views
0 Comments
Vuyo Brown to celebrate birthday with new single Vuyo Brown

The Chronicle

 

Millicent Dube, Showbiz Reporter

Vuyo Brown will be celebrating her birthday in style with the release of a single titled No Way.

The single will be released on January 30, her birthday.

“This is the first single after a year or so of not releasing my own music. It’s a gratitude song really, for what God has done. It’s been an eventful seven years (in the music industry) as God did absolutely amazing things for me. I’m acknowledging it in this song,” said Vuyo Brown.

The song has been in the making since 2019 and the singer headed for the studio in June last year. Annually, she has been hosting a series of shows on her birthday giving fans a chance to get up close with her through live sessions.

She had her moment of glory in 2020 when she was awarded the Outstanding Female Artist of the year at the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards and in the same year, she was nominated for the Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA) for Best Jazz.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting